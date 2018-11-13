LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-logistics challenges have shifted the arrival of former Malawi central bank governor and Finance minister Professor Matthews Chikaonda’s remains.

The late Chikaonda’s body was expected to arrive in the country this coming Thursday on November 15 2018.

The late Chikaonda’s family told Zodiak radio that the repatriation date has been shifted due to logical challenges that need to be worked on.

Chikaonda, who also served as Reserve Bank of Malawi governor and group chief executive officer of Press Corporation Limited died on October 30 2018 at Loma Linda University Medical Centre in the United States.

Malawians from all walks of life including former president Bakili Muluzi described Chikaonda’s death as a shock further saying he died at a time his expertise was needed to help improve the economy of the country.

Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama) President Chikumbutso Kalilombe said, by looking at the key positions Chikaonda held, it is clear that he significantly contributed to the development of the country.

“Professor Chikaonda has held many key positions in the country both in the public and private sector. It is clear that he contributed significantly in the development of the country but, for us at Ecama, we will remember the guidance he gave us in his capacity as one of our trustees,” he said.

Chikaonda died surrounded by his wife Violate and children Alipao, Matthew,and Alinane after a long battle with cancer.

Violet said she will remember her husband as a principled man who loved his family and gave himself to the service of Malawi.

She said the late Chikaonda believed in Malawi’s ability to live up to its potential.

Chikaonda, who was born in August 1954, was a distinguished financial economist with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree specialising in finance from the University of Massachusetts.