ATLANTA(MaraviPost): Several people have died and more than 50 people are in hospital after a huge fire engulfed a west London tower block on Tuesday night.

The building is still on fire and there are fears it may collapse just like the twin towers did in New York after terror attacks.

What happened?

The fire was reported at the 24-storey block, Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington, 00:54 BST.

It is believed to have started on the fourth floor and spread incredibly quickly.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said there had been “a number of fatalities” but she could not say how many because of the “size and complexity” of the building.

More than 50 people are being treated in hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Eyewitnesses have said some people may still be trapped in the building.

The tower block contains about 120 flats and there would have been “several hundred” people in the block when the fire broke out, according to the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Borough, Nick Paget-Brown.

The Met Police has set up an emergency number on 0800 0961 233 for anyone concerned about friends or family.

People who live in the block, but have left, are being urged to make themselves known to the authorities so that they know they are safe.

Source: BBC.com