LONDON-(MaraviPost)-The Police “discharged firearms” and sealed off a street in the western Holland Park area of London after a reported confrontation with a vehicle near the Ukrainian Embassy. Witnesses heard at least 10 gunshots fired.

Ruptly’s footage from the scene shows a sedan with its doors open in the middle of the street and forensic officers examining the area. The location has been cordoned off and a heavy police presence can be seen.

According to Question More online, The Ukrainian Embassy described the incident as a “deliberate” ramming of the ambassador’s parked car.

“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the ambassador’s car again. In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle. The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station,” the embassy said in a statement.

Ukrainian diplomats were not hurt during the incident, it added. So far, the suspect’s motive remains unclear.