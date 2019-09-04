By Grace Dzuwa

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-South Africans are looting foreigners shops in South Africa following the incident which happened last week Wednesday in Pretoria where a tax driver was shot to death.

A lot of people are living in fear both the south Africans themselves who are working with some of the targeted shops both in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

One of the South African shop keeper said that this behavior is affecting both of them not only the foreigners because some of them are employed by those foreigners who are being chased away and burn their shops and she said that if they are doing this where do they think these people who are employed by the foreigners will get Money and help their children.

Nearly 200 have been arrested since Sunday in Gauteng following anti foreigners attack.

Five people have died due to this attack by the south Africans.