By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday appointed the Lower Shire Paramount Chief Lundu as new Chairperson of Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) Board of Trustees.

A statement released by the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) and signed by the Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara indicates that the appointment of Lundu and other members of the Board of Trustees is with immediate effect.

The statement also names Robert Mdera, Agness Sentala and Lewis Msasa as Board members while the Secretary for Health and Population, and Secretary for Malawi Red Cross are now Ex-officios.

Paramount Chief Lundu is widely known to Malawians as one of chiefs who strongly stand behind the rulling Democratic Progressive Party government.

In the just ended year 2017, among other things Lundu led a team of chiefs on MBC to speak against the electoral reform bill, and he also threatened Shepherd Bushiri that he will close down ECG Branch in Chikwawa since the man of God impose hiccups to DPP.

Below is the statement;

MALAWI BLOOD TRANSFUSION SERVICE (MBTS) BOARD OF TRUSTEES

APPOINTMENTS

The President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, has appointed the following persons to the Board of Trustees of Malawi Blood Transfusion Service:-

1. Paramount Chief Lundu – Chairperson

2. Dr. Douglas Lungu – Member

3. Mr. Robert Mdeza – Member

4. Mrs. Agnes Sentala – Member

5. Mr. Lewis Msasa – Mmeber

6. Secretary of Health and Population – Ex-Officio

7. Secretary General, Malawi Red Cross – Ex-Officio

The appointments are with immediate effect

Lloyd A. Muhara

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET

3rd January, 2018