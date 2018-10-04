By Falles Kamanga

NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-The popularity of the southern region political giant Sidik Mia, who is the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first Vice President continues to swell in his Shire Valley home ground.

The recent statistics released by the country’s pollster, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), attests to this axiom.

Just like Chikwawa before it, Nsanje district has registered over 100 percent of the projected figures. only Nkhotakota, Chikwawa and Nsanje hit the target.

Mia enjoys a political demi god status in Lower Shire.

He held meetings drumming up support for registration across Nsanje, the way he did in Chikwawa and Nkhotakota

Commentators attribute his unmatched rapport with members of all faiths as a catapult to his growing popularity.

With its fair share of the Muslim population, Mia enjoys massive support in Nkhotakota.

Soon after joining MCP at Ngabu, he trekked down to KK to be officially welcomed in the centre before going up north.

The registration figures speak volumes of how strong Mia is on the ground.

Meanwhile, Dr Chakwera, Mia and Harry Mkandawire will storm Mzimba from Sunday