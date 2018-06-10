By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe Society for Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) has collaborated with Malawi government on a mission to implement, enforce and make sure that Animal Protection Act of 1970 is brought into practice in the country.

LSPCA, local organisation that seeks to protect the welfare of animals says it is concerned to learn that since the constitutional law was gazzetted, animals continue to face different kinds of abuses among the societies.

According to LSPCA Education Officer Edson Chiweta, it is for that reason that his institution in partnership with Central Region Police, Lilongwe City Assembly and Veterinary department in the Ministry of Agriculture, embarked on a three-day sensitization campaign in Lilongwe from 7 to 9 June 2018.

Chiweta explained that the campaign aimed at civic educating the locals to make them understand that animals need to be treated accordingly, and people should stop illegal practices such as road-vending of domestic animals.

Chiweta said; “we understand that people are not aware of the law that is why they have disrespectful behaviour towards animals. So this campaign aimed at teaching them that Malawi constitution also has provision of animal rights such as right to life, live in a conducive environments, provided with proper feeding and security.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lilongwe City Assembly have pledged to provide enough support to the program to ensure that the message reaches to all corners of the country.

Lilongwe District Animal Health and Livestock Development Officer in the Veterinary Department under Ministry of Agriculture Patrick Saini said that his department will take part in monitoring the progress and effectiveness of the program until it starts to produce tangible outcomes.

While the Central Region Police will take part in arresting culprits who will be found against the law.

In brief, Animal Protection Act entails various rights and freedoms of both wild and domestic animals that need to be respected and protected by humans.