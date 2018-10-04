Songstress Bongi Dube, who is the daughter of the late Lucky Dube is grateful to have escaped with her life after she suffered an electric shock during a performance in Durban

Bongi’s leg and left arm were seriously injured in the freak accident. “As I was about to sing on stage I unfortunately then stepped on one of the electric chords which was not properly wrapped. It felt like someone had hit me with a knopkierie, everything went blank afterwards,” she said.

Bongi’s manager apparently called her husband, who is also a doctor to attend to her.

The songstress is said to be recovering but still finds it difficult to walk or drive.