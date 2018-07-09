Luis Enrique has been confirmed as the new Spain national team’s manager. The former Barcelona boss has agreed a two-year deal.

The 2010 champions were knocked out by Russia in the last 16 after a campaign that began with the departure of Julen Lopetegui following his appointment as Real Madrid boss.

Fernando Hierro took the job for the tournament but has not stayed on and Enrique has now been named as the new coach.

He will lead his country into the qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 and possibly into the next World Cup at Qatar.