sensational RnB Artist Lulu

By Sive Liwa

Zuri Africa Malawi is a beauty pageant that celebrates culture and people’s way of life developed to encourage Africans to pride and value each other.

The Pageant organizers have announced the venue and artists to perform at the national finals.

In a press Statement made available by the countries director for the pageant Chimwemwe Buleya reveals the sensational RnB Artist Lulu will headline the finals that will take place at the Sunbird capital hotel in Lilongwe on Eleventh May.

Furthermore, the statement also revealed other performing artists like the Blantyre based female artist Tuno and Amahoro dancers among others.

The Malawi finals will see 9 contestants battle it off to see who will carry Malawi Flag.

The beauty pageant is for the first time happening in Malawi and will see the winner represent the country in the finals which will take place in south Africa in July.

There are 23 countries participating for this beauty pageant as follows Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Kenya and Malawi.

Tickets for Malawi finals are now on sale going at MK5000 regular ticket and MK10 000 VIP and they can be found at the outlets, casino marina, area 18 puma filling station, city center puma filling station, acres at gateway mall and Maula Puma filling station