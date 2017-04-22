LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Financial challenges clipping Luso Television, has forced the management to send its staff members, including reporters, and presenters on unpaid, forced leave for a month.

The decision for the forced leave, awaits the new management, which is likely to take over as the television is said to have been sold.

Reliable sources informed The Maravi Post that the development has forced the TV to go off the air since early March this year.

In memo dated March 5, 2017, made available to The Maravi Post, addressed to all workers said that due to unforeseen circumstances beyond its control, the television requests all its staff not report for duties until they are communicated. The letter was signed by the Stations Managing Director Kendal Kamwendo.

In the letter, Kamwendo requested staff members who are in possession of the station’s materials or assets, to surrender them to the station, as soon as possible.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are all requested NOT to report for work, with immediate effect, until you get communication from me. Those who will be coming, will be communicated through your inbox. This is a process which will start tonight up to Sunday based on your performance, attitude and attendance.

“If you do not get communication by Sunday March 19, 2017, consider yourself not part of Luso TV. The MD will address the same issue tomorrow on this forum to complement what has been said now. Those who will be called, are the ones who will be re-employed when the takeover comes to pass this week, God willing. PLEASE do not report at Luso offices if you have not been told to do so. Thank you all. God bless,” Kamwendo said.

But since the memo was issued, no staff member has been called back to work. This has raised speculations that the station has been sold.

A concerned worker, who spoke on condition anonymity, told The Maravi Post that it was unfair for the company to force them to go on leave and without pay.

“The station has been facing challenges for some time, now until they hosted Bus Ipite Bonanza, which ended up in controversy, coupled with loses in advertising. The unfortunate part is that the owner, Kendal wants to run the station by himself as if he has the capacity to do that. He needs capable people to manage the station.

“Actually, we are just worried with the forced and unpaid leave the MD Kamwendo inflicted on us. Since March, nothing has come out from him on the matter. Although some might be on functions, the television stopped airing programs since the staff are not working. The TV is off-air for some time now,” said Luso TV affected staff.

Efforts to reach both Kamwendo and Station Manager Dick Juma, proved futile as the two did not answer their mobile phones.

Meanwhile the Bus Ipite Bonanza winner, Wanderers are still bitter with Luso over the failure to fix the bus they won during the match against Bullets.

Unconfirmed reports indicates that the television owes Allied Freight Service agents MK7 millions for handing their bonanza; it pocketed MK48 million in gate revenue in the second leg played at Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe in January this year.