LILONGWE-The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) in conjunction with Lilongwe City Council (LCC) is embarking on a Lilongwe water and sanitation project (LWSP) that will see city dwellers accessing improved water and safely managed sanitation services.

With financial support from World Bank totaling to US$102 Million which was approved in December 2017, the initiative, city residents expects provision of a minimum of 18 hour water supply, meeting GoM water quality standards, average pressure of 12m for no less than 300 days in a year.

The funding rationale; US$75 Million (IDA Credit), US$25 Million (IDA Grant) and US$2 Million (Borrower) the project will focus on four critical components including water distribution network rehabilitation, expansion and NRW reduction, priority sanitation improvements, technical Assistance and institutional capacity strengthening.

LWB Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Alfonso Chikuni told the media orientation in the capital Lilongwe on Friday that the project will lead to improvement of quality of services to the residents of Lilongwe City that currently receive intermittent services, without necessarily increasing the volume of water produced.

Engineer Chikuni emphasized the need for the public to understand the initiative which it will community based during implementation.

The LWB chief therefore assured city dwellers of full investments in priority network rehabilitation aimed at eliminating bottlenecks and increase hydraulic capacity of the existing network (142 Km; “this will pressure management to reduce water losses”

He therefore observed that LWB and LCC recognize the role of key stakeholders including the media in implementation of the project for successful realization of the project objectives hence the orientation. .

However, investments in water supply requires corresponding investment in sanitation to ensure non-contamination of treated water.

“The project’s priority investments including: rehabilitation and expansion of the sewerage network (107km); rehabilitation and upgrading of the existing Kauma sewage treatment plant; construction of improved sanitation facilities in 10 markets and 10 schools; support to construction of 8,000 improved sanitation facilities targeting the poor and vulnerable households and sanitation marketing campaigns,” assures Chikuni.

Currently, the board is waiting presentation of Loan Authorization Bill to Malawi Parliament to kick start the project within the 90 days after the August House’ funds approval.