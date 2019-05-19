Lilongwe, May 17, 2019: Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) was crowned as the Water Service Provider of the Year during the sixth edition of African Utility Week Industry Awards.

The Award ceremony took place on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa.

LWB won the award after overcoming competition from Umgeni water, Hessequa municipality and Ontec Systems (Pty) Ltd.

LWB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Alfonso Chikuni who was one of the finalists for an individual award for outstanding contribution in Water, lost to Damas Alfred Mashauri, a Professor in Civil Engineering, University of Namibia-Engineering & Information Technology (IT).

He said the award is a clear manifestation of the Board’s efforts to improve water service delivery in the city of Lilongwe.

“Winning such award is not a mean achievement. It clearly demonstrates that people are able to appreciate our efforts to ensure we provide quality water services to our customers,” Chikuni observed.

The CEO said that LWB would continue to develop the social-economic framework by exploring emerging opportunities to achieve its mandate to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

Chikuni added that, “It is our vision to be a leading customer focused and financially viable water utility in southern Africa. We will continue to be innovative and proactive by adopting and implementing commercially viable facilities to make sure we are up-to-date with modern trends of technological development.”

This is the second time for LWB to win the award and it won the award in 2017.

LWB has won the award following innovative strides it has made in the past two years in improving delivery of water services in Lilongwe City.

The Industry Awards brought together 800 of Africa’s most renowned power, energy and water industry professionals, many of them long standing attendees of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa.

Other categories at the Awards included outstanding contribution: power, lifetime achievement, young leader award, power service provider of the year.