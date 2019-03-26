Singing for noble cause -Anjiru

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Music fans stormed Mibawa Hall in Blantyre on Friday to support the floods victims while enjoying music from Malawi’s reggae outfit Black Missionaries.

The fundraising show was organized by journalists under Blantyre Press Club in collaboration with the Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa.

Blantyre Press Club President Blessings Kanache said through the shoe the club has managed to raise K1.2 million and haled the support from Malawians who patronised the show on Friday night.

“We had a great performance from Ma Blacks and Anthony Makondetsa, it was unexpected to have a huge turnup bearing in mind that the publicity for the show was done for less than a week. However, we could not wait as people affected are in dire need of support but we are glad that more people turned up for the show,” said Kanache.

Kanache said they were targeting to raise K3 million but was quick to mention that not from the gate collection but also from individuals and companies to support those affected with floods in Chikwawa district.

“We are projecting to raise between K2 and K3 million within the weeks through fundraising initiative like the one we had with the Black Missionaries and we are assured that the actual target will be reached when companies and individuals fulfill their pledges,” he said.

Black Missionaries lead vocalist, Anjiru Fumulani, said the band was happy to partner journalists in this noble cause of assisting those affected by floods.

“We are very happy to partner with Blantyre Press Club to fundraise for flood victims. I would like to thank our fans for supporting this noble cause and Mibawa for hosting us,” said Fumulani.

On his part Makondetsa who took to the stage at round 23:00 hours and played over 10 songs from different albums including the current Ndagwira Mbendera said he was glad to be part of this initiative.

Red Cross Malawi spokesperson Felix Washoni who showed up at Mibawa commended BPC and Black missionaries for joining hands to support the affected people and urged others to emulate this good gesture.

The Black Missionaries appeared on the stage around 12:00 midnight and played different songs until around 4:00 hours .

Others sponsors for the show were MBC, Mibawa Television and other media houses