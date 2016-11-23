BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Black Missionaries Band, popularly known as “Ma Blacks” is set to hold the free annual late Evison Matafale memorial show on Sunday at Mankhokwe Ground in Chileka, Blantyre, Maravi Post has learnt.

Black Missionaries’ lead vocalist Anjiru Fumulani told the Daily Times yesterday that everything was set for memorial.

“We normally have challenges sometimes over the use of the venue but we have always engaged the relevant authorities and we have done the same this year,” Anjiru said as quoted by the paper.

He said this was an annual event which they strive to hold every year in respect of Matafale and other Chileka fallen artists.

“We will inform you on the programme but for now I can confirm that the memorial is on and the venue remains the same. As for artists, we will come back to you before Friday,” Anjiru said.

Last year, the memorial show nearly failed to take place after airport authorities came in late with feedback on the use of Mankhokwe Ground which is within Chileka Airport premises.

Anjiru called on people to patronise the memorial show as they have done in the past years.

“As we have always put it, this is a show celebrating the life of late Evison Matafale and other fallen Chileka artists including Gift and Musamude Fumulani. So we always call upon people to behave; this is not a place to engage in violence,” he said as quoted.

The vocalist admitted that last year they struggled to be given access to the ground as the Chileka Airport authorities stuck to their guns saying people destroy property after the memorial.

It had to take serious discussions before they were given permission with a stern warning that, should people misbehave, there would be no more memorial at Mankhokwe ground.

Mankhokwe Ground has proved to be convenient in terms of accommodating the huge audience that patronises the memorial show compared to the ground which is near Chileka police which has hosted the memorial shows the past years.

The only setback for Mankhokwe Ground is that it is close to the road which offers mobility challenges to motorists.

Matafale, who formed and led Black Missionaries, died on November 27 2001 while in police custody following his arrest after authoring what was considered seditious material.

The reggae maestro rose to fame and became one of the country’s favourite musicians by the year 2000 through the release of his debut album Kuyimba 1 in 1999.