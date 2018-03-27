Ntaja Police in the eastern district of Machinga district is keeping in custody a 39 year old Manifred Kajejula for allegedly defiling his two biological daughters aged 15 and 11 respectively.

Davie Sulumba, Machinga Police publicist told the Maravi Post that the suspect married the victims’ mother in the year 2000 and were blessed with four children including the victims.

In the year 2013 the suspect left Malawi for Mozambique in search for greener pasture.

And in 2016, the suspect came back to Malawi and took his four children to Mozambique leaving their mother behind. Whilst in Mozambique he started having forced carnal knowledge with the victims and after his deeds came to light, the suspect was apprehended by the community and was surrendered to police.

Sulumba said after sometime, the suspect was released by Mozambican Police and since his release, he has been in hiding.

This made the Mozambican Police and the community to send the children back to Malawi through Nayuchi Police.

The police publicist added that upon arrival home, the victims revealed what they had gone through in the hands of their father a development that made their mother to report the matter to Ntaja Police where the victims were issued with medical report forms for medical examination and treatment.

“Examination results from Ntaja Health Centre proved that the victims were really defiled. And on March 18, 2018, the suspect showed up in Malawi and was arrested by Ntaja Police and has since been charged with the offence of incest which is contrary to section 157 of the Penal code.

“It is said the suspect had been defiling the victims since 2016. The suspect remains in our is custody and is expected to appear before court upon completion of the investigations,” said Sulumba.

Kajejula hails from Chitotsi Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kawinga in Machinga district