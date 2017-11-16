MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)- Twenty-three year-old Justin Andson of Machinga District, is under Ntanja police custody for allegedly murdering his six-month pregnant wife.

Machinga police station spokesperson Davie Sulumba, identified the deceased as Esnart Fisha aged 21 and she met ger fate at Beni Village on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Sulumba told the Maravi Post that according to Batrumeo Somanje of Chabwera Village, an uncle to the deceased, the suspect and deceased were staying at an isolated place as a couple and the wife was six months pregnant.

The two had been in marriage since May 2017. But the late Fisha had complained of regular assaults by her husband.

The police publicist said that on November 13, this year the deceased uncle, Batrumeo was informed by the suspect that his wife was not feeling well.

When Batrumeo went there he was surprised to notice strange features on the body of his niece; she had bruises on her forehead.

“The matter was reported to Ntaja police who arrested the suspect, postmortem results from Ntaja Healthy Centre revealed that death was due to epilepsy, secondary to assault.

“Police is therefore advising the community to report any misunderstandings in their family to police to avoid such incidents,” urges Sulumba.

The suspect, Justin who hails from Beni Village, T.A Liwonde in the district, has been charged with offence of murder, which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.