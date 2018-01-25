Nanyumbu Second Grade Magistrate Court in Machinga on Monday convicted and sentenced a 40 year old man to 140 months imprisonment with hard labour for armed robbery.

During prosecution, State prosecutor Gift Kalamula of Nselema Police told the court that during the night of 11 January, 2018, Pichesi Kasalang’ombe and two other unknown criminals (still at large) went to the house of Estery Khumbanyiwa where they assaulted and robbed her of an Itel cell phone and K25,000 cash.

Kalamula told the court that on the material day, Khumbanyiwa was sleeping when she suddenly heard a breaking bang on her front door and saw the criminals carrying a big torch, demanding for money and asked her to cooperate or else risk being killed.

According to Kalamula, the suspect hacked the victim on her right hand twice with a panga knife while the two others were busy searching money until they found a small box where the owner was keeping the money.

“A nine year old daughter of Khumbanyiwa managed to sneak out and shouted for help and the father of Khumbanyiwa came to the rescue. The two criminals ran leaving Kasalang’ombe who was still busy assaulting the victim behind.

“He tried to also attack the father of the victim who wrestled with him. Khumbanyiwa managed to grab him by his manhood until he fell to the ground. He was tied up and taken to Chikweo Police. The victim was taken to Chikweo Health Centre where she was later referred to Machinga District Hospital,” explained Kalamula.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge of armed robbery which is contrary to section 301 (2) of the penal code.

However, he was found guilty and convicted considering the fact that he was not a first time offender since he was once convicted by Liwonde Magistrate Court for Burglary and Theft in 2014. He was released from prison on December 19, 2017.

Kasalang’ombe hails from Mbundi Village, Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga District.