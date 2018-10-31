By Patrick Ndawala

Liwonde Police in Machinga District is keeping in custody a 20 year old sex worker for allegedly being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Chamba.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Machinga Police, Constable Ngwashape Msume said on October 29, 2018, Police received information from a well wisher that the suspect, identified as Loveness Tiyesi, was selling Cannabis Sativa in her room within Liwonde Township.

“A follow up was made, and upon searching her room we found 60 packets of weed weighing 100 grams each,” she explained.

Msume said the suspect was charged with being found in possession of dangerous drug which is contrary to regulation 6 of section 19.

“The weed was seized and will used as exhibit in court. She is currently in our custody pending court proceeding,” she added.

Tiyesi comes from Kaudzu Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Sitola in Machinga District.