MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-The Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court in the eastern district of Machinga has convicted and sentenced a 28 year old-Willard Chimwala to ten years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 14 year old imbecile.

The convict who was watchman at Mangamba market at Liwonde Township committed the crime contrary to section 139 of the Penal Code.

Machinga Police station spokesperson Davie Sulumba said that on August 25, this year the victim who is an imbecile of Mtembo Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Liwonde was sent to buy households items at Mangamba market.

On her way back the girl met Chimwala who coerced the victim and took her to banana plantation where he had forced carnal knowledge.

Sulumba said upon reaching home her mother Sofia Adam was surprised to saw the victim having her blouse without buttons.

Despite the convict asking the girl not revealing the ordeal she told her parents who eventually the mother reportedly the matter to Mangamba police unit.

The victim was therefore referred to Mangamba Health centre for medical treatment and medical examination where it was proved that a mentally disabled girl was defiled.

The police publicist added that during court proceedings, Chimwala pleaded not guilty this made state prosecutor Kalawa to parade three witnesses later.

“Chimwala was therefore found guilty and asked the court to be lenient when passing judgment for he is a breadwinner looking after children and his old mother. Kalawa further asked the court to impose a stiffer punishment to the convict because many girls are being defiled in the area regardless of stiffer punishments imposed to the offenders.

“When passing judgment His Worship First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula said that the court will never stop giving stiffer punishments to the offenders because in Machinga children are becoming victims to men who are older to them and this malpractice contributed to school dropouts, therefore sentenced him to 10 years in jail,” said Sulumba.