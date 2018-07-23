BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has engaged fiscal police in investigating reports that some people are duping mobile phone users.

Macra Director General, Godfrey Itaye, told The Daily times that body embarked on the exercise after receiving complaints from people through the regulator’s customer affairs department.

“We have a consumer affairs department to which people have phoned and written, complaining about what is happening. We are in touch with the police, particularly the fiscal department, which is responsible for ensuring that we are safe in as far as electronic communications are concerned,” Itaye said.

Cases of people duping others have been on the rise in recent months. Apart from sending bogus messages to TNM or Airtel subscribers, telling them that they have won prizes in non-existent competitions and demanding some money to process prizes, some have been attempting to interfere with subscribers’ mobile money accounts.

“We know that there has been a spate of these malpractices, which have been on the increase. This is one of the reasons the government approved that we should have all Sim cards in Malawi registered. This is going to bring these malpractices to a stop. We are also going to identify all perpetrators and the law will take its course,” Itaye said.

Itaye added that, from next month, people buying Sim cards will be expected to provide their identity details.

“From August 1 [2018], people will not be buying Sim cards without giving their details. It will not be possible for people to buy Sim cards to use for fraudulent activities,” Itaye said.