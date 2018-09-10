One person died and 40 were injured in a stampede before kick-off at an African Nations Cup qualifier between Madagascar and Senegal in Antananarivo on Sunday.

Local hospital officials confirmed the fatality after fans tried to enter an already full Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in the country’s capital ahead of the eagerly-awaited fixture.

Spectators had been queuing outside the venue since early morning for the afternoon kick-off and once the 22,000 capacity venue was full officials closed the gates with hundreds still hoping to get in.

“The supporters wanted to get in but the gate was closed because the stands were full,” police chief Herilalatiana Andrianarisaona told French radio station RFI.

“The people in front couldn’t step back and other people arrived behind them in some numbers. This is what provoked the stampede.”