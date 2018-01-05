World renowned Madonna is starting 2018 with a Bang! Promising to continue her support of Malawi where she has adopted Orphans in the past.

On Thursday, the pop icon announced that her philanthropic foundation, Raising Malawi, will build four new schools in the southeast African country, where the organization has already built 10 schools.

“Let’s start 2018 off right!” Madonna, 59, captioned an Instagram post. “I’m challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World!! This year we’ll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi with @RaisingMalawi and @buildOn!! That’s 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve!”