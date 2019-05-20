In any competition, in every race there is always one winner. To the winner it is not about being superior to the losers but becoming a servant of all that participated.

To the loser it is not about defeat, but a contest well fought.

After elections the nation must come together and start a journey of five years in development and visioning a future. It is on this context Maenga and the Utopian call upon all contestants from the presidential contenders to a contesting councilor to put Malawi first.

The power of democracy in multiparty changes pallbearers every five years and if you are elected be a blanket president, blanket parliamentarian and blanket councilor.

Do not leave others out because they did not vote for you or were your critics.

Democracy is a game of ideas.

If you lose do not betray your hope, in five years you may come up with fresh and new ideas of appeal. At the end of the 21st May our nation will remain our home, both the winners and losers.

The biggest victory of our nation will not be who won elections but “are we able to move forward after these elections as one” if our answer is “yes” then we are all victors.

Campaign manifestos and articulable ideas that all of you undertook in this period of selling what you have in stock for Malawi has opened many eyes of citizens, you may be a loser or in opposition and independent but the country know your potential and the asset you are in our quest for a better future.

A prosperous nation lay “a beacon of peace” first before everything else.

Rumours and propaganda have been said but on election period these are expected.

The bottom line is to make sure and see that peace becomes a prerequisite for Malawi.

Maenga wish all Malawians a peaceful and coexistent Malawi after the watershed elections.

We are all Malawians regardless of what views we hold and ideology we have.

May the Lord be with each of us and our nation so that we can pass this election in unity, peace and oneness.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MAENGA]