Six days is agreed upon or else mass action nationwide!

Before we state our stance in support of PAC we would like caution the civil society organizations led by comrade Fryson Chodzi to back off from their “stifling efforts” to bar citizens exercise their right and get satisfied on the meaning of democracy.

Our democracy was built on a haste as citizens were desperate to remove dictatorship of one party system. By introducing “the first past the post” policy, it was a deliberate move to make sure the rule of 31 years of Kamuzu Banda, could not continue as indications were rife that in the event opposition lost elections, all the people could be killed.

However 23 years after multiparty democracy, Malawi cannot be ruled by a leader who wins a minority votes. We need to graduate and see a government that get into power with majority votes of 50+1 to the minimum.

As the status quo stands DPP and Peter Mutharika after winning 36% of the votes, while 64% went to opposition there was need for a re-run or need for coalition; this is what is democratic maturity.

The waning support of the current government is not only about corruption and thieving attitude of looting state funds but Malawians are enlightened and alive so much that we deny to be ruled by a leader whose support base despite rigging and other ills only garnered 36% of the total votes.

This does not and is not part and parcel of political shineniganism but graduating in democratization of Malawi.

Seeing some CSOs using whatever resources they have to bar and block the tabling of the bill in parliament tantamount to treason of the highest order. When we were drafting the constitution much of the pages were not completed pending these moments.

We therefore demand and order CSOs led by comrade Fryson Chodzi to withdraw their argumentative petition instead they must support tabling of the bill in the August house of 2017.

Denying this session of parliament to debate and pass the bill can easily convince us in the “think tank” that the three organizations led by comrade Fryson Chodzi are secretly being seduced to be prostitutes of money.

DPP and president Peter Mutharika are desperate and will use each and every trick in the book and any means possible to make sure they do not become newsmakers of being the first government and president to be chased after a single term.

Instead of summoning MAENGA GROUP for expert advice on what they can do to win elections in 2019 they are bent in a complete destruction of the party and themselves by using stolen money.

Rumours making rounds are that the ruling party is busy including the president seducing non-ideological and ill-principled members of parliament who are in huge debts and most of them corrupt from other political parties to join hands in stifling and stopping the electoral reform bill from passing. Some are even pushing for immunity; [immunity for what?] when you have gone around the world declaring your hands are free from cash gate?

Politicians are playing public relations game with citizens.

We however second the petition of PAC led by Father Chingota to push further till the bill is tabled.

We have planted our intelligence in the house those members that will vote against the bill will be decampaigned against winning elections in 2019.

In adding fuel to the burning PAC, MAENGA add her voice by declaring that if 5 days passes without the coming of the bill in the parliament, Malawi will brace for peaceful but excessive mass action.

A message to all citizens! Let us all rally behind PAC towards their petition and wholeheartedly support their move.

Saunders Jumah is a regular contributor to the Maravi Post; he works for the political activist group MAENGA

