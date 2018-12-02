By Arkangel Tembo and Tione Andsen

Mafco FC captain, Paul Ndolvu has described relegation of their team in the TNM Super League as a “very sad development”

He offered an apology to Mafco followers on behalf of his teammates as they have been relegated following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of the defending TNM Champions Be Forward Wanderers in a highly contested game which was played on Saturday at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa.

“Mafco is a big club, with good players and we should not be relegated. It is a sorry state of affairs at Mafco at the moment and slightly embarrassing to think about it.”

“We understand the fans are annoyed, not just disappointed. They are really annoyed with the club and the players. But the players are hurt too. We have not been lying down and dying,” he said.

However, Ndolvu insists that he would have the personal incentive of staying on at Mafco to try and earn promotion back to the League.

“I have a point to prove as it has not been a great season for me and we have been relegated,” the captain added.

Ndolvu pointed out that, “It is inexcusable. It is an absolute outrage that we have been relegated to Chipiku and that is no disrespect to the lower League,”

Mafco Coach, Tione Mhone said things have not worked out for the team during the season.

“We need to accept reality of life and rest a bit and start a fresh in the lower league and see how it will work out for us to get back to Super League,” he said

Mhone had been very optimists during the season where he has all hope of pulling out of the relegation zone.

He used to say, “Mafco does not belong to this zone. We are hopeful that we will get out and fight for a place in the top eight,”

Things never worked until, he started blaming officiating personnel of being bias to other teams which was posing a threat to their survival chances.

The Departure of their Head Coach, Temwa to help embattled Kamuzu Barracks (KB) in Lilongwe could be attributed to one of the key departing moment of the Salima side.

Temwa replaced suspended KB Coach, Billy Phambala and has propelled the team to be in the top eight despite struggling in most of their games this season.

Mafco have followed Nchalo United with one team left to go on the chopping list.

The Salima based side has wrapped up their games on position 15 with 29 points.

Zomba Based outfit, Red Lions could be the next team to joining the relegation squad.

They have 33 points from 29 games and they need to win I order to reach 36 points to be safe.

They drew with Blue Eagles on Saturday at Nankhaka and the draw has worked for the Cops of Area 30 who were in the relegation ring.

Red Lions will face current league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets at home and they surely need to collect maximum points for them to remain in the top flight league.