The much awaited magnificent Mbwerwa (Mzimba) and Thyolo district council offices are taking shape after a few months of their stone breaking inauguration.

Malawi government is constructing the two state of art facilities through local revenue collection expected to be completed in 18 months time.

The completion of the two facilities will shape the districts sceneries coupled with conducive working conditions for public officers in the two district councils.

Different government departments were scattered making it difficult for public officers to coordinate due to absence of the facilities.

Both facilities will cost tax-players money amounting to MK2.5 billion with two upstairs structures containing 82 offices.

Visiting the two sites this week, showed outstanding progress that come December 2019, the facilities will be in use.

Both structures will have similar outlook upon completion.

Mzimba District Commissioner (DC) Thomas Chirwa told the Maravi Post that the facility will change the the district scenery.

DC Chirwa disclosed that apart from the offices, in few weeks time the magnificent stadium will be constructed as well closer to council offices.

While in Thyolo, The district’s Director of Public works, Joseph Bondole said the facility is also being constructed concurrently with the magnificent stadium.

Muhlabase Mughogho Local Government and Rural Development Ministry Spokesperson expressed gratitude over the progress of two facilities saying will provide conducive environment for public officers.

Mughogho expects the facilities to coordinate all government departments as will be close to each other

“The ministry is impressed with the DC offices construction progress. We need our councils to operate at safer place than what are now. This will help all government departments to be in one structure for easy coordination,” exited Mughogho.