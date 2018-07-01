The much awaited magnificent Ntcheu and Zomba stadiums are taking shape after a few months of their stone breaking inauguration.

The two stadiums are among the three state of (that including Thyolo) art that Malawi government is constructing through local revenue collection.

The completion of the stadium will shape the districts sceneries coupled with maximum revenue collection needed for local councils operations.

The stadiums will have a capacity of 20,000 people with the inclusion of conference centre, playing grounds where roads networks are expected to be constructed for easy movement.

The construction of the stadiums takes 18 months for usage which are in phases.

Zomba stadium cost Malawi government MK3 billion while Ntcheu takes MK4.6 billion that will have a road network from the boma to the site.

Visiting the two sites on Friday and Saturday, showed outstanding progress that come June 2019, the facilities will be in use.

Ntcheu District Commissioner (DC) Smart Gwedemula told the Maravi Post that the facility’s first phases will be completed by August 2018.

Gwedemula said Plem construction company on the site was making head way that the facility be in use by September 2019.

On the other hand, Christopher Jana, Zomba City Council Mayor disputed the rumours of stalling of the stadium construction.

Jana assured Zomba residence that their stadium will be ready by June 2019.

Muhlabase Mughogho Local Government and Rural Development Ministry Spokesperson expressed gratitude over the progress of stadium.

Mughogho expects the facilities to empower councils’ revenue base for better local activities operations.

“The ministry is impressed with the stadiums construction progress. We need our councils to be fully economically independent. We want councils to initiate their developments using locally sourced funds not from central government,” said Mughogho.