Malawi Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (MAGSTEM) advised Muhasuwa CDSS girls against early marriages in a career guidance the organization conducted yesterday at the school.Speaking at the function, MAGSTEM founder Halima Twabi told the students that they are too special to be married at an early age adding that that is the reason why they have to wait for the right time for marriage.

Halima said: “I come from a humble background myself too. If I hadn’t waited, I’d not be where I am today. Do you know how I came to be what I am? I waited. I waited because I believed that I’m special.”

MAGSTEM members Shakira Utila, Suzaine Banaba, and Angella Masano also took their turns and advised the students to develop a positive attitude towards science subjects.

Here, the members conducted an experiment on density. They dipped an egg in water and it sunk. They then dipped the egg in salty water and it floated.

“This is wonderful; the experiment is incredible. We should be having more of these,”an observably happy Martha Mpulula, a Form IV student at the school, said when asked about the experiment.

Mrs. Bello, a member of staff at the school, thanked MAGSTEM for its good initiative observing that such kind of vents have the potential to inspire female students into working hard and developing goals.

The career guidance was organized by Muhasuwa CDSS administration in order to give girls from the school and its feeder primary school an opportunity to interact with young female role models. Standard seven and eight students from Muhasuwa CDSS’s feeder primary schools attended.

Muhasuwa CDSS is located in Chiradzulu District. The school’s highest in this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations scored 16 points.