LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Assemblies of God University student Tiwonge Munthali was on Saturday night crowned as 2018 Miss Malawi.

Tiwonge Munthali replaces Former Miss Malawi Cecilia Khofi.

As winner, Munthali went away with a Nissan Tiida Latio, received a laptop, a mobile phone and runners up got consolation-prizes with a combined value of K7 million

She emerged the winner of Miss Malawi 2018 after out shining 14 other contestants in the finals of the beauty pageant at Bingu International Conference centre in the capital Lilongwe.

Munthali is not new to pageantry. She won Miss Heritage crown in November 2016 in Lilongwe and went on to compete in an international beauty pageant which aims at promoting and celebrating heritage – the Miss Heritage Global contest in South Africa.

She will uphold the objectives of this year’s Miss Malawi theme of raising a voice against population growth in the country.

The 23-year-old model studying banking and finance at Malawi Assemblies of God University in Lilongwe and has been an intern at CDH Investment Bank captivated the crowd when she paraded in traditional, bikini, casual and evening wear.

The beauty queen says she decided to contest for Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant after being persuaded following her role in Miss Heritage and she was “delighted” to have emerged the winner, saying she is ready to contribute to the country.

“I am so thankful for this crown, glory to God,” said the Mzuzu based girl.

Former Miss Malawi Cecilia Khofi, who handed the crown to Tiwonge Muthali, said the new beauty queen deserved the title.

“Congratulations Tiwonge. You have a long but great journey ahead of you, wishing you the very best,”Khofi said in a post on her Instagram page after posting a photo of the two beauty queens.

Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) revived the contest under the theme ‘Beauty with Purpose’.