Tanzanian President John Magufuli will not seek to extend presidential terms in the country, his party said Saturday, moving to quash calls from some members of the ruling party to prolong his rule.

Magufuli “informed party members and other Tanzanians that the ongoing debate about increasing the presidential term from five to seven years displeases him,” his ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) said in a statement.

Instead, Magufuli has urged Tanzanians to focus on building the country’s economy.

“The debate on extending the term limit is useless. Tanzanians should concentrate on building their economy,” the president said.

Such an amendment was against the party’s rules and the constitution of Tanzania, the statement said, adding that Magufuli does not plan to make the change “at any time during his presidency”.

The announcement came after some members of his party called for Magufuli to extend the presidential term from 5 years to two seven-year terms, so he could potentially remain in power for 14 years.

This is the second time the president is dismissing proposals by members of his party to extend the presidential term.

The issue of altering constitutions to extend the rule of leaders is contentious in Africa, where numerous heads of state are suspected of wanting to use such techniques to hold onto power for decades.