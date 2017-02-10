LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—Those who thought Malawi president Peter Mutharika will take action following the maize gate inquiry he himself instituted must be prepared for a shock as it is a forgone conclusion on the part of President Mutharika that the maize gate inquiry which he instituted and the other one which the Parliament committee undertook was a waste of time and resources as no corruption was involved.Mutharika made the remarks during a ground breaking ceremony of the expansion and rehabilitation of Kamuzu International Airport in the outskirt of the capital Lilongwe on Friday.

The remarks comes at a time when his own instituted inquiry is expected give him report of their findings tomorrow. The Anastazia Msosa committee was supposed to hand over the report today but they have received communication from state house to do so tomorrow, committee spokesperson Chinoko told the Maravi Post in an interview on Friday.

When Mutharika’s Agriculture Minister George Chaponda appeared before a joint parliamentary committee this week, he showed the arrogance synonymous with the ruling DPP leaders that the inquiry was in his opinion a waste of time and resources and one which was marred with lack of objectivity.

However, he retracted his comments when the committee members exposed his emotions and unfounded accusations.