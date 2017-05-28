Vendors who have been smuggling maize to Tanzania through Karonga and Chitipa border, have changed their route to Lake Malawi, after Malawi Government tightened the security in their past routes.

According to some vendors who said this on condition of anonymity, they are crossing the Lake Malawi to Tanzania through boats.

They said owners of the boats, charge them K600 per bag of maize to cross the Lake.

“Maize is still a hot business in Tanzania, we therefore, have no choice but to change the route after Govetnment tightened the security on Chitipa and Karonga border,” said the vendor.

In a related development, the vendors have also started smuggling rice to Tanzania, but using the Karonga border post.

According to the vendors, they do this with knowledge of the security personnel.

Recently, police impounded over 45 trucks of maize in Chitipa and Karonga that were in the process of being smuggled to Tanzania.

The police arrested the drivers and owners of the said trucks in the process.

It was revealed that senior police officers, were also involved in the business, a development that led to the demotion and transferring of some officers.

President Peter Mutharika earlier this year, ordered the Malawi Defense Force to place soldiers to guard the country’s border posts, due to the development.

The exporting of maize and rice remains illegal in Malawi.