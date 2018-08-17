Making a strong case for MCP…

If you ask Muluzi why Malawians should not vote MCP into power, he will cite the cruelty of the MCP as his reasons. He was with the MCP as both the Secretary General and Commander of the Malawi Young Pioneer, but he will try as much as possible to disassociate himself with that era. And these are the same reasons that even Peter Mutharika will give you. Other than that they have no any comparable reasons they can give you to show that their parties have outplayed MCP in terms of development.

MCP Was cruel but which MCP?

MCP ruled during the time of cold war between USSR and USA. During this period the two superpowers were fighting for allies. The western countries paid a blind eye to human right abuses in allied states as long as the states were on their side. Cold war ended, that is one reason that contributed to change in Malawi. Countries that abuse human rights are today sanctioned and punished by World bodies, look at Burma. Malawi today, is a signatory to many human rights bodies such as African Union, UNO; there is no regime that shall ever violate human rights without facing the consequences. It is therefore a big lie to say that when MCP attains power it shall be cruel again, a big fallacy to mislead the uneducated people!

Furthermore, those who were cruel in MCP such as Hertherwick Ntaba, Nicholas Dausi and Bakili Muluzi have joined other parties. Was Lazarus Chakwera part of this cruel team? Was Sidik Mia part of this team? A very big No! It is therefore a fallacy to use past events of MCP to say that it shall repeat them in this human right era, this is why Germany did not win the world cup. The belief that Germany won the cup therefore they will win it in Russia misled many people.

Legacy is ruining development in Malawi

This is one area that has ruined Malawi. It is embroiled in envy and jealousy. The belief that if we extend the facilities of Kamuzu we are promoting his legacy; has retard infrastructure expansion in Malawi. Look at the University of Malawi. Kamuzu built the structures so that whoever wants to extend them has enough room. See how Chancellor College was built, it can accommodate another storey structure over it. Look at the land that Bunda has. But all the parties that came after Kamuzu believe that doing so will be promoting the legacy of Kamuzu. They have gone to get Chinese help and built their own Universities. At the end, they use the same equipment of Polytechnic to teach students at MUST. If all parties that came after Kamuzu had simply swallowed their pride and extend UNIMA structures; by now UNIMA would have been admitting 20,000 to 30,000 students per year. Look, they stopped housing students, feeding them, but intake still remains at 5000. Only MCP will preserve this legacy because it is the party that is associated with these structures. The killing of ADMARC is political than economic. ADMARC is seen as a legacy of Kamuzu and therefore must vanish. Only MCP will sustain ADMARC. Anything that has the legacy of Kamuzu no matter how important it is, no political party in Malawi will maintain it. They will rather build their own stadium and called it Peter Mutharika stadium than maintaining Kamuzu Stadium. A sad mentality indeed. Only MCP will extend and maintain these facilities.

Arrogance and MCP bitter lesson

MCP ruled Malawi with impunity, never did it crossed its mind that power can be lost. It happened in 1994. UDF attained power and Muluzi was invisible. That MCP will finish like curtains he reminded us on daily basis, until he lost power to DPP. DPP lost power for two years and took it back. Today, DPP believes it is invisible. When you hear statements like, “I shall make sure that MCP should not return to power” by Mutharika, this is like he is saying; it is not Malawians who decide a government but him. Such arrogance is made worse when they look at the voting pattern. As long as we are from South, we shall always rule, they believe. MCP is the only party in Malawi that lost power through an election. The UDF believes it lost power because of Muluzi’s miscaculation. MCP has learnt a big lesson that power can be lost, there are no chances that MCP once it gets power it shall be arrogant to Malawians again. More than twenty years in opposition has taught MCP a bitter lesson that power can be lost. Political parties that have not experienced this will be arrogant and attain power through lies because to them; power is coming from the Southern region! A sad mentality indeed, one that shall never develop Malawi.

Chilima ‘The New Bakili Muluzi’

Chilima reminds me of the early 1992 when Muluzi was campaigning. Everything that Muluzi said was biblical truth. We were young and when Muluzi said Kamuzu stole K91 billion, we could think how each Malawian can get K1million from that money. Muluzi roasted Kamuzu in everything, he even alleged that Kamuzu was wasting money in building the new Reserve Bank in Blantyre. Muluzi then promised life, from jobs to better roads, fertilizer, shoes; all lies. Corruption was even worse in Muluzi era that the Danish Embassy had seen it all and packed and go. Chilima must have studied Muluzi. Here is a man who is promising almost everything. Let’s critically look at this; Chilima has promised one million jobs, fine no problem. At the same time Chilima will ease road congestion by introducing trams. Are these trams not going to take away minibus business and in the process lead to job losses in the minibus industry? Are we really critically looking at these manifestos? Chilima is another Bakili Muluzi who when you corner them with critical questions they argue, “We cannot reveal more because our opponents will steal our ideas” Malonda a mphaka otsegula mukafika ku nyumba. This is another Bakili in the making. Parties that promise everything are simply power hungry and Muluzi can testify to this!

Corruption

It is easy to see a party that will be corrupt when it gets into power. Experience is there with the UDF. Parties that are flashy and pompous are either getting more donations or falling into credits. Such parties when they become into power have many people to pay back. This is how corruption arise. Parties that engage in Alliances are even worse, too many people to please. MCP is not flashy, it has structures, it gets funding from government and it is not in any Alliance. MCP has few people to rely on and will not be corrupt, to please who?

Fresh ideas bring new opportunities

Someone wanted to rule for one term. He was so arrogant to the point of telling civil servants demanding salary increase to go and join the private sector, he knew he was only there for one term. Upon realizing that he will contest for second term again he becomes humble and beg the same civil servants their loyalty. What happens when such a person gets a second term in which he knows that age wise and constitutionally are his last term? Will he care?

