LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just ended one day 2018 Malabo Montpellier Forum, Malawi hosted on Tuesday has set the benchmark of mechanizing the entire Africa continent by 2025.

This comes as about 85 percent of farm activity in Africa is carried out manually – this includes ploughing, seeding and mowing.

Addressing the news conference at the day of the forum, Josefa Sacko, Africa Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture said agriculture mechanisation will increase food production eradicating food crisis that most countries in Africa are into.

Sacko said it was the wish of the forum to set agenda that by 2025 the continent should be mechanization for food basket.

She assured the continent that the forum will provide necessary equipment to those having interest in agriculture business who might go through legal process to access the mechanization.

“Agriculture mechanization will reduce the burden of manual work. If they do not get these opportunities, they will continue to walk away. We want the entire continent to be mechanised by 2025”, says Sacko.

Echoing on the same, Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano said his country was ready to take the challenge on mechanization when opportunities rise.

The Malabo Montpellier Panel consists of 17 leading African and international experts working promote evidence and dialogue to help advance the African under the Malabo Declaration’s expanded Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

It is hosted by the West and Central African Office of the International Food Policy Research Institute, the University of Bonn and Imperial College London and is headquartered in Dakar Senegal.

It is co-chaired by Dr. Ousmane Badiane, Africa Director at IFPRI and Professor Joachim von Braun, Director, Center for Development Research, University of Bonn.

The Malabo Montpellier Forum provides a platform for decision makers at the highest level of government to review the evidence on progress that is being achieved on the ground towards meeting key agriculture and food security goals and exchange on lessons and strategies to foster positive change across all African countries. Meetings of the Forum are guided by the technical reports prepared by the members of the Malabo Montpellier Panel.

It is co-chaired by Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice President of Malawi and Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, Minister of State for Planning and Development of the Republic of Benin.