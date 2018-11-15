By Mtisunge Kagomo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Government of Malawi has suspended a midwife over a selfie which was taken in a labour room exposing a naked pregnant woman ready to deliver

Director of health services at Blantyre District Office Gift Kawaladzira has confirmed of the suspension of Patricia Mulichi who works at Ndirande Health Centre.

Kawaladzira said that the suspension is pending an investigation over her misconduct by the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi

Speaking on the matter,Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Joshua Malango ,the ministry is waiting for a report from Blantyre District Health Office for it to take an action .

Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi’s Executive Director Isabella Musisi has called Mulichi’s behavior as unacceptable and the entering of phones in a labour ward has been banned.

Some of the people on social media has called Mulichi a disgrace to womanhood and asks government to revoke her medical license for it to serve as a warning to others

One of her relatives recently posted on her facebook page that the nurse has been betrayed by an Ex boyfriend who leaked the photo to social media