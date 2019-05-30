Malawi 2019 elections results lacked credibility-PAC

By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on Thursday stated that the results of the Malawi 2019 Tripartite Elections lacked credibility.

Reading a statement at a press briefing in Blantyre PAC chairperson the Very Reverend Felix Chingota hinted that the electoral process largely failed at results management stage.

Chingota observed that it is difficult for them to accept the results of the election that it has been released by Malawi electoral commission some days ago.

He continued saying that PAC is one of the opinion that the results of these elections lack credibility.

This follows Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah declaring President Peter Mutharika a winner with slight margin of 38% controversially beating Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party Dr. Saulos Chilima who got 20% of votes.

“PAC notes that the situation in Malawi remains volatile on the ground and would like to call upon Malawians to remain calm as we transit from the electoral mood to normal life,” he said.

Chingota also said that they believe that the electoral process seen from result management point of view has been a flop and they observe that enforcing justice in Malawi remains a distant dream for stakeholders in democratic governance.

Finally PAC concluded that they wish everyone who was declared a winner a very successful life

“GOD the Almighty should help us to figure out the truth so that justice prevails and that the future is guided for the betterment of those who suffer in silence,” says Chingota.