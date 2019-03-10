The South African government has responded to the tragic floods that have hit many districts in Malawi by sending professional Rescue Teams and heavy Equipment.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has expressed profound thanks to the Government of the Republic of South Africa for its prompt response to Disaster that has affected many parts of the Country.

The Extent of Floods.

The Floods have devastated many parts of the country to the Extent President Peter Mutharika has declared a state of disaster in all the areas that have been affected by floods, which have killed 28 people.

The President promised that the government “will do all it can to assist those affected by the heavy rains and floods,” the statement said.

The M1 connecting Chikwawa to Blantyre has been cut off, with road users failing to go to the other side.

This has happened some 500 metres from Kamuzu Bridge on the way to Thabwa.

This after a sustained downpour that has affected most parts of the Southern Region of the country, leading to 8 confirmed deaths and 29 injured and 11 missing.

Meanwhile the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is coordinating relief efforts in the affected districts which many on the ground have praised so far.

The Government has also deployed cabinet members to deploy relief led by Everton Chimulirenji who visited floods victims at Buleya Village in Thondwe Constituency, Zomba District.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, Saturday, 9th March, 2019, visited people affected with floods and heavy rain in Chikwawa

During the visit, Dausi and his Deputy Charles Mchacha presented relief items to the families affected by floods and heavy rain.