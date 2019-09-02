ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) on Monday released the 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.

Out of 92 837 students who sat for the exam 46 771 have passed representing 50.36 percent pass rate.

98,332 registered

92637 sat for exams

46771 total passed

17000 female students passed

52151 male students sat for 2019 exams

28884 passed

The ten best performing schools in this year’s MSCE examinations are as follows, according to MANEB:

1.Loyola Jesuit Secondary School of Kasungu