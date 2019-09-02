ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) on Monday released the 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.
Out of 92 837 students who sat for the exam 46 771 have passed representing 50.36 percent pass rate.
98,332 registered
92637 sat for exams
46771 total passed
17000 female students passed
52151 male students sat for 2019 exams
28884 passed
The ten best performing schools in this year’s MSCE examinations are as follows, according to MANEB:
1.Loyola Jesuit Secondary School of Kasungu
- Marist Secondary School of Dedza
- Mlare Secondary School of Lilongwe East
- Lilongwe Islamic (Pvt) Secondary School of Lilongwe West
- Pius X11 Seminary of Chiradzulu
- Ludzi Girls Secondary School of Mchinji
- Zomba Catholic Secondary School of Zomba Urban
- St Mary’s Secondary School of Zomba Urban
- Marymount Catholic Girls Secondary School of Mzuzu City
- St. John’s ( Pvt ) Secondary School of Lilongwe City