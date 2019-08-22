According to MEC Auditors were deployed in all constituencies to verify results before sending them to national tally centre.

The actual verification of election results by Auditors was at Constituency tally centre at national tally it just co compare the electronic transmitted results sheets to physical delivered sheets.

All Elections results were verified by Auditors at Constituency tally centres before sending them to National tally.

There is no report which indicated that the results sheet which Auditors verified at constituency tally centre differ with the one National tally centres received.

After the announcement of results at 60%, Auditors at national tally centre continued to verify the already verified results at constituency level and there is no irregularities which have been reported to date.

Read the full report below to form your opinion.

