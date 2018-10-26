Malawi 2019 voters machine for registration found in Mozambique

By Alick Mhango

Malawi 2019 voters machine for registration has been found dumped in neighboring Mozambique, officials have confirmed.

Both Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials as well as Malawi Police Service said the machine was found in a Mozambican train which was heading to Malawi.

However, Malawi national police spokesperson James Kadadzera denied to shade more light on the development claiming it can jeopardize their investigation.

In his remarks, MEC mouth piece Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the said machine went missing recently while in the hands of some officials in Mwanza district.

However, he said the machine was found sealed and that no information was tampered.

He said his organization is still investigating the matter.