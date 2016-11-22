The Opposition Members of Parliament have on Tuesday asked the Minister of Education Emmanuel Fabiano to immediately resign from the position for failing to address challenges facing his ministry, particularly the academic crisis which has led to closure of different public universities.

The legislators’ stand came after the minister told the national assembly that the ministry of education is not responsible for challenges facing institutions of higher learning in the country.

Asked on how the ministry will address the indefinite closure of different public colleges in the country, Fabiano, in his response said that his ministry cannot answer such question because the Public Universities are not in its hands.

“Let me school members of this house that there is no clause in the Public Universities Act that says Education Minister shall be responsible in such event,” argued Fabiano.

He said it is the responsibility of the Finance Minister, Health and the University Council to deal with the problems.

“On issues of Polytechnic University, it concerns the students and the council. On Mzuzu University, it concerns the Minister of Finance as it tackles financial matters. Health Sciences Colleges is under the ministry of health. And lastly, the Natural Resource College issue is also between the students and council,” said Fabiano.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mcheka Chilenje however ordered the minister to tone down his remarks but was backed by the leader of the house George Chaponda.

MP for Salima North West Constituency Jessie Kabwira failed to hold her temper but asking Fabiano to resign.

The house was then adjourned for a health break and the members are expecting to continue with the same issue when the house resumes within the day.

President Peter Mutharika also denied intervening in the problems rocking the Public Universities recently.