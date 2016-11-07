BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Students of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Mzuzu University (Mzuni ) have been sent home following the indefinite closure of their respective colleges on Monday.



According to Zodiak, MUST was shut down due to scarcity of water on campu.

Confirming the development, University registrar Tarcisius Nampota said the water problem is a result of the breakdown of the water pumps that supply the campus in Thyolo.

“Management has resolved to close the campus temporarily,” Nampota said as quoted by Zodiak.

Students were told to leave the campus on Monday by 4 pm and that management will communicate the date when the university shall resume.

In a related development, Mzuzu University has been shut down until further notice following a directive by management as there is a withdraw of labour by academic dons and support staff.

The management ordered on Monday that the institution be closed and ordered the students to leave the campus by Tuesday.

Members of Mzuzu University Academic Staff Union (Muasu) and Mzuni Non-academic Staff Trade Union (Munastu) started the strike three weeks ago after the Industrial Court vacated the injunction obtained by the University management restraining the staff on embarking on the strike.