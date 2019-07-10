By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The two Malawian rights activists detained over alleged fraud have denied the charges.

The activists, Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka, have been key figures behind nationwide protests demanding the resignation of the head of election management body, Jane Ansah.

National police spokesman, James Kadadzera, says the two are suspected to have received money from UNAids to organise a workshop, but that the workshop did not take place.

The two say their arrest is a ploy by government to silence them.

Mr Trapence and Rev Sembereka are key leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition which has been organising demonstrations demanding electoral justice.

They believe the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) mismanaged last May’s polls and want its head, Dr Jane Ansah to step down or be fired.

They were due to hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce next course of action in view of Dr Ansah still being in the job after the latest round of protests last Friday.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are seeking court redress on the May 21 electoral fraud.

They are demanding for fresh elections.

The election case is expected to start on July 29, this year.