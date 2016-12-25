Ntcheu (MaraviPost)–Police in Ntcheu, the central district of Malawi, have arrested four Gowa ADMARC staff for selling fake bags of fertilizers to customers.

Confirming the development, the district deputy spokesperson for the police Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu identified one of the suspect as Ton Simoko who was the branch manager and his three juniors.

He said the arrest follows the complaints lodged by the community.

“The community complained to us that the fertilizers they are buying from the said ADMARC depot was fake as it was mixed with soil,” said Chigalu.

The Ntcheu police deputy spokesperson told Maravi Post that with the help of the senior ADMARC officers from the region went to the premise to verify.

“We found that 200 bags of fertilizers each weighing 50 kilograms were fake. The officers were removing 25 kilograms in each bag of fertilizer and mixed with 25 kilograms of soil and then sell to the customers,” he disclosed.

According to Chigalu, the arrested officers also failed to explain where the 200 bags of maize each weighing 50 kilograms were kept.

“It seems the suspects also stole 200 bags of maize apart from selling fake bags of fertilizers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chigalu said the four are still in the hands of the police waiting to appear before the court soon.