Office of the Minister of Agriculture Dr George Chaponda at the capital hill has been gutted fire, Maravi Post can reveal.

Eye witness however has failed to explain the cause of the fire.

“Yes, it was gutted around eleven hours this morning while the Minister is in Parliament. We don’t know the cause,” said some eye witnesses.

However, they said the fire fighters are yet to arrive at the scene.

Rumphi east law maker Kamlepo Kaluwa asked Chaponda to explain to the house the cause of the fire of his office.

Chaponda however rubbished the question saying “there is no such news.”

Some quarters suspect that the minister is behind the development especially in order to shield some maize-gate related information.