After an agonizing silence to the crash of Ethiopian flight #ET302 Malawi Airlines partner to Ethiopia Airlines has finally on its Facebook page posted the following

#MalawiAirlines is saddened by the tragedy that has befallen our partner #EthiopianAirlines today following the plane crash of flight #ET302 in Addis Ababa. Our thoughts are with the Ethiopian Government, Ethiopian Airlines, family members who have lost loved ones and all affected by this calamity.

May the Lord strengthen all concerned during this trying moment especially the families, the airline and the government agencies as they strive to manage the situation.

#MalawiAirlines #FromTheWarmHeartofAfrica

Following our query on Twitter, We Finally can say Malawi Airlines has finally made a statement on the tragedy .

The airline said 151 passengers and eight crew members were on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya.

It said 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and seven British nationals were among the passengers.

According to BBC, the crash happened at 08:44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off.



