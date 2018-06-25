By Lusekero Mhango

Association for Persons Living with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has bemoaned the continued slow progress of trialed and persecuted cases of people allegedly involved in the adoption and Killing of persons with albinism in the country.

The concern comes amid revelation that out of the 600 cases of the adoption and killing of persons with albinism in the world Malawi has the highest cases with 148 representing 24% out of the total figure of cases.

Speaking in Karonga District on Saturday during the commemoration of 2018 International Albinism Awareness Day at Mwenilondo Primary School Ground APAM President Overstone Kondowe, said the association is deeply concerned in the slow manner of how cases are being handled in courts.

“The slow progress of trials really worries us as APam because out of the 148 cases in court only 44 were trialed and completed and to us that is not good enough as a country if we want such evil and brutal acts to end,” he lamented.

He notes setting up a separate court like the government have done to trial Cash gate cases would fast-track the persecution of the remaining cases that are waiting on the shelves.

“As a country we have come a long way and are now making progress in protecting lives of persons with albinism but we feel we can do more in raising awareness against these atrocious attacks hence my appeal for further support from various stakeholders,” Kondowe explained.

In her remarks guest of honor Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Jean Kalilani, reaffirmed government’s commitment in the fight against the abuse and killing of persons with albinism in the country.

She said, it was unfortunate that some miss guided individuals were fuelling the vice and as government they are ready to go to war to end such inhuman malpractice.

“It doesn’t matter what colour your skin or race but all humans were created equal and We as government will live no stone unturned in tracking down the culprits who have been involved in the abuse and killing of our very own and we already have a number of interventions that we are carrying including scaling up security and fast tracking cases,” she warned.

During the commemorations a National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism was launched.

Traditional dances including Mapenenga, Ndolo spiced up the celebrations. And notable guests included Paramount Chief Kungu of Karonga and Chitipa, a representative from UN Women Clara Anyangwe and officials from APAM among others.