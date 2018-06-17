By Alick Junior Sichali

Association of Persons living with albinism in Malawi (Apam) says it is not satisfied with what the ruling democratic progressive party [DPP] is doing to completely end cases which people living with albinism are facing.

The remarks follows after government through President Peter Mutharika last year promised Alfred and Yohane Misoya that ministry of local lands and housing to construct safe houses for the duo.

According to Apam president, Ovestone Kondowe, on the dawn of 3rd March 2017, Alfred and Yohane Misoya escaped death trap from human hunters who broke into their hat with intent of murder.

After the incident President Mutharika visited the duo and ordered ministry of lands to construct a safe house for them but a year and 3 months now has passed and nothing has been done.

“We visited the site but nothing has been done to construct safe houses for the duo which can protect them from such incidents despite the president promising them to have a safe house constructed,” Kondowe said.

This is happening despite the State President of Malawi directed Ministry of Lands & Housing to construct safe houses for Alfred & Yohane Misoya after they together encountered a brutal ritual attack but this remains a nightmare as they are until to date sleeping in unsafe house with a grass thatched door cover.

Kondowe said Alfred has one helpless hand due to the attack which is affecting him from doing routine productive work hence undergoing struggling life to meet the costs of living.

This is though he successfully completed his MSCE but his opportunities of further studies were shattered as the hand which he used for raising income through farming was impaired.

The thing that has raised eyes-brows is that suspects who were caught in connection to the attack of the two brothers are now on bail and living in the same village with them which is making Alfred and Yohane to still be living in fear.

The two brothers hails from Katchewere village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Masache, Ngabu, Chikwawa.