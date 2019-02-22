LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Preliminary results of an autopsy on the Dedza Albino case suspect Lule Buleya shows that he did not die of natural causes.

According to the report, glided by Jorge Kirk from South Africa, who worked together with local pathologist Charles Dzamalala and Tamiwe Tomika, Buleya who died yesterday in Police custody, sustained 3 main injuries which caused his death.

According to TIMES 360, this includes a head injury, caused by hitting pressure from a cylindrical metal rod.

According to the three experts, bleeding in the brain was observed. A tummy side injury was caused by electrocution and this is singled out as the cause of Buleya’s death.

They add that the cause of Injuries on buttocks is yet to be analysed. Samples are to be taken to RSA for further analysis.

After two weeks, a final report will be released for action. DNA samples have been taken for further investigations on suspects who killed him in the police cell.

This follow the High Court in Lilongwe on Friday issued an injunction against burial of the body of Buleya Lule, a suspect who allegedly offered to ‘buy’ a 14-year-old Dedza boy with albinism for MK800,000 last week, until a pathologist do a forensic postmortem on his remains.

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) applied for the injunction against the burial of Lule’s body, which was granted, making Malawi Police Service (MPS), through the Attorney General’s (AG) office, respondents to the matter.

The suspect died while in mysterious circumstance under the custody of police Wednesday, a day after appearing in court.